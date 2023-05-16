Post Malone announces tour with stop in Cincinnati, new album on the way

CINCINNATI, OH. (LEX 18) — Post Malone has announced his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour, which includes a stop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 9.

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Post Malone also announced his upcoming fifth album, Austin, which is scheduled to release July 28.

More information is available here.