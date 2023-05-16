Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Post Malone announces tour with stop in Cincinnati, new album on the way

Music Post Malone Accident
Bruna Prado/AP
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Post Malone sent an apology to his St. Louis fans on social media for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
Music Post Malone Accident
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 13:20:18-04

CINCINNATI, OH. (LEX 18) — Post Malone has announced his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour, which includes a stop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 9.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Post Malone also announced his upcoming fifth album, Austin, which is scheduled to release July 28.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth