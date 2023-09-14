Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will return to Rupp Arena on January 5-6, 2024.

According to a press release, PBR's return to Lexington comes after the tour broke several attendance and competition records in 2023, making it the most successful season yet.

The stop in Lexington will mark the first event of the new season for PBR.

Round one will be at 7:45 p.m. on January 5, round two and the championship is at 6:45 p.m. on January 6.

Tickets for the event go on sale on September 15 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at Schedule - Professional Bull Riders (pbr.com).