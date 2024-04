LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christian pop singer Amy Grant will be making a stop in Lexington this September.

The "Baby Baby" artist will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Wednesday, September 25.

Known as the "Queen of Christian Pop," Grant has won six GRAMMY Awards and has sold over 30 million albums throughout her career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10:00 a.m., with a presale beginning Thursday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m.