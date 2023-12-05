Watch Now
Railbird Music Festival announces 2024 lineup: Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Hozier, and more

Railbird Music Festival
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 10:34:51-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.

The festival announced over 30 artists set to take the stages, including Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours, Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King.

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, December 7th at 12:00 p.m. EST. Fans can sign up now to secure the presale passcode.

Railbird Music Festival will take place June 1-2 at The Infield at Red Mile.

