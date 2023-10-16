Rock band Disturbed bringing 'Take Back Your Life' tour to Rupp Arena in February

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed is heading to Lexington as part of their "Take Back Your Life" 2024 North American Tour.

The 23-date tour will stop at Rupp Arena on February 19, 2024. Rock bands Falling in Reverse and Plush will serve as opening acts as part of the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m.

You can get tickets here when they go on sale.