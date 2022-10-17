Rock bands Journey, Toto coming to Rupp Arena in February 2023 as part of 50th anniversary tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legendary rock bands Journey and Toto are scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena early next year.

The Lexington stop, scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023, is part of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. Rupp Arena is one of their first stops on the tour.

Journey plans to perform a catalog of hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", and "Faithfully."

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m.; Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, October 20th at 10:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on tickets.