Sinclair brings Jimmy Kimmel's show back to its ABC-affiliated stations, ending blackout

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations on Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S. over remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

"Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience," Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon. "We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming."

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission. Nexstar, another affiliates group, had announced it would preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before ABC's decision, and Sinclair also condemned the host. The Maryland-based broadcast giant, which is known for conservative political content, called on Kimmel to apologize to Kirk's family — and taking it a step further, asked him to "make a meaningful personal donation" to Turning Point USA, the nonprofit that Kirk founded.

And even after Disney brought Kimmel back to its national airways on Tuesday, both Sinclair and Nexstar continued to preempt the show.

In the statement, Sinclair referenced "thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives," as well as "troubling acts of violence" like a shooting into the lobby of a Sacramento station.

"These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important," the statement said.

As a result of Sinclair and Nexstar's boycott, viewers in cities like Washington, D.C., and Seattle had been left without the late-night program on local TV. The blackouts escalated nationwide uproar around First Amendment protections — particularly as President Donald Trump's administration and other conservatives police speech after Kirk's killing, and also cast a spotlight on political influence in the media landscape, with critics lambasting companies that they accuse of censoring content.

"Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence," Sinclair's statement Friday read, adding that broadcasters had the right to exercise their own judgment. "While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decision about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content."

Nexstar did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

While local TV affiliates broadcast their own programming, such as local news, they also contract with larger national broadcasters — and pay them to air their national content, splitting advertising revenue and fees from cable companies.

Sinclair said "constructive" discussions with ABC were ongoing, and said its proposals to the network to strengthen accountability, feedback and dialogue and appoint an ombudsman had not yet been adopted. An email seeking comment from representatives for ABC was not immediately answered.

