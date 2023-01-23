Watch Now
Stevie Nicks making stop in downtown Louisville as part of 2023 tour

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 23, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is heading to Kentucky.

Nicks will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27 at 10:00 am at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

