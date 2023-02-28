Watch Now
Straight No Chaser coming to the Lexington Opera House this summer

Posted at 2:22 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:22:09-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A capella group Straight No Chaser is heading to Lexington as part of their "Yacht Rock" tour.

The group will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Friday, June 30, 2023. In addition to the tour, Straight No Chaser will release a full-length album, Yacht On The Rocks, on June 23.

The album will include classics like "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Sailing," and "After The Love Has Gone."

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. EST at lexingtonoperahouse.com.

