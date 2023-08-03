Taylor Swift announces additional North America tour dates

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift has announced 15 additional dates as part of her "The Eras Tour" in North America.

Her additional shows will take place in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

She plays November 1, 2, and 3 in Indianapolis.

Gracie Abrams will join Swift on tour.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now. Visit http://TaylorSwift.com for more information.