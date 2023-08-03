Watch Now
Taylor Swift announces additional North America tour dates

George Walker IV/AP
Posted at 1:38 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:38:27-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift has announced 15 additional dates as part of her "The Eras Tour" in North America.

Her additional shows will take place in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

She plays November 1, 2, and 3 in Indianapolis.

Gracie Abrams will join Swift on tour.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now. Visit http://TaylorSwift.com for more information.

