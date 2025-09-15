Terry Bradshaw's filly wins $251,250 Pocahontas Stakes, setting up a potential Breeders' Cup start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw is a winner again.

A 2-year-old filly co-owned by the 77-year-old Fox NFL Sunday analyst won the $251,250 Pocahontas Stakes at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Taken by the Wind earned 10 qualifying points for next year's $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks and set up a potential start in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies on Oct. 31 at Del Mar.

The filly, purchased for $20,000, improved to 2-0 and earned $136,710 for the Grade 3 victory.

"I'm on cloud nine," said Bradshaw, who co-owns the filly trained by Ken McPeek with Magdalena Racing and Graham Leveston.

Bradshaw owned Mission Impazible, who finished ninth in the 2010 Kentucky Derby earned over $1.2 million in his career.

"I'm really into the breeding side of things. I've had a couple that I bred and sold," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. "Primarily, I like to buy fillies so I can breed them and not studs because if I've got a good filly I can breed her after racing. If you don't win the big three (Triple Crown) races or Grade 1s with a stud then their value is hard to come by."