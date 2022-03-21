Watch
'The Batman,' still No. 1, crosses $300 million

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Zoe Kravitz, left, and Robert Pattinson in a scene from "The Batman." “The Batman” is still going strong three weeks into its theatrical run, with a tight grip on the top spot at the box office. Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight earned an additional $36.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, March 20, 2022. It also slid past the $300 million mark ahead of projections. (Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
"The Batman" is still going strong three weeks into its theatrical run, with a tight grip on the top spot at the box office.

Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight earned an additional $36.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It also slid past the $300 million mark ahead of projections.

The biggest competitor this weekend was the anime "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," which was released by Crunchyroll and Funimation, and took in an estimated $17.7 million in its first weekend in North America.

The horror film "X" also debuted this weekend along with the crime drama "The Outfit," starring Mark Rylance.

