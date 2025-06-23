The Beach Boys making stop at Gatton Park for 'The Sound of Summer' tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Beach Boys are making a stop at the CommonSpirit Health Stage at Gatton Park in Lexington for their "The Sound of Summer" tour, according to a release.

The release states the concert will be the first show at Gatton Park and will take place on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“Announcing the first show for Gatton Park is more than just a milestone for this venue — it’s a celebration for our entire community,” said Brian Sipe, Oak View Group General Manager, in a press release. “This new outdoor space was created with Lexington in mind, and we’re proud to welcome families, friends, and music lovers to experience unforgettable moments together. Kicking off our season of announcements with The Beach Boys, America’s most iconic band and the soundtrack of summer for generations, is the perfect way to preview what’s to come."

Tickets will go on sale on June 27 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.