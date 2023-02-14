Watch Now
The Chicks announce 2023 world tour, with stop in Louisville in July 2023

Posted at 9:19 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 09:27:44-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Chicks announced "The Chicks World Tour 2023" with a stop at KFC Yum Center in Louisville scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

Special guest Wild Rivers will join them in Louisville.

Tickets go on sale for U.S. shows (except for Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, St. Paul, & Sioux Falls) at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, February 16.

Tickets for the Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, and Sioux Falls dates will be available at 10 a.m. local time Friday, February 24.

For additional information, visit www.thechicks.com.

