LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Doobie Brothers will now serve as opening act for the Eagles concert at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, November 14.

Steely Dan was originally scheduled as the opener but had to back out as lead singer Donald Fagen continues to recover from a recent illness.

Tickets for the concert are mostly sold out, but there are a bunch of tickets available for resale.