The Eagles announce 'The Long Goodbye' tour stop at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Eagles have announced their final "The Long Goodbye" tour, which includes a stop at Rupp Arena on November 14.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available on July 12 for all announced shows. The general sale will be on July 14 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

During the tour, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey plan to perform as many shows in each market as the audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Also joining the shows and commemorating their own more than 50 year career is Steely Dan.

The Eagles released the following statement after announcing their final tour.