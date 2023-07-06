The Eagles announce 'The Long Goodbye' tour stop at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Eagles have announced their final "The Long Goodbye" tour, which includes a stop at Rupp Arena on November 14.
Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available on July 12 for all announced shows. The general sale will be on July 14 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
During the tour, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey plan to perform as many shows in each market as the audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.
Also joining the shows and commemorating their own more than 50 year career is Steely Dan.
The Eagles released the following statement after announcing their final tour.
“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping
the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks
go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians
for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we
are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But,
everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is
currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So,
scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple
nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many
of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for
embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to
carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”
With love and gratitude,
The Eagles