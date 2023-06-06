The Nest Lexington hosting raffle for two The Eras Tour tickets, overnight hotel stay

CINCINNATI (LEX 18) — The Nest Lexington is hosting a raffle for a chance to win two (2) tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Cincinnati (July 1) and an overnight stay at a hotel near the venue.

Raffle tickets will be sold online here until Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. You may purchase as many tickets as you choose.

Raffle tickets are $50.

There will only be one winner chosen who will receive the two concert tickets and one overnight hotel stay as their prize.

The one-night hotel accommodation is at the Hampton Inn & Suites Cincinnati/Uptown-University Area (3024 Short Vine Street) for Saturday, July 1, 2023. It cannot be changed to a different date or location.

Taylor Swift is performing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Paycor Stadium. Swift will be joined by special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

The drawing for the raffle winner will take place during a live on The Nest’s Facebook at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25. All winners will be notified via email and/or phone shortly after the drawing.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit The Nest and their four free programs.

More information and a FAQS page can be found here.