The stars will come out at the Kennedy Center for Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Raitt and Sandova

Francis Ford Coppola, Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann, Bobby Weir, Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandoval, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope
Kevin Wolf/AP
Front row from left, 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart; second row from left, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, and Billy Kreutzmann pose for a photo at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
(AP) — Celebrities, cultural icons and a few surprise guests are gathering for the annual Kennedy Center Honors celebration in Washington.

This year’s recipients of the lifetime achievement award for artistic accomplishment are director Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt.

In addition, the venerable Harlem theater The Apollo, which has launched generations of Black artists, is being recognized Sunday night. There will be personalized tributes with performances and testimonials from fellow artists during the gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

