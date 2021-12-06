Watch
Tom Holland’s next dance: Playing Fred Astaire

LONDON (AP) — Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes.

The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press that he’ll star as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

Producer Amy Pascal recently said she wanted Holland to play Astaire, but Holland had not yet commented on the possibility until Sunday at an event in London.

While he hasn’t read the script yet, which just came in a week ago, Holland said he’s spoken to Pascal and “will be playing Fred Astaire.”

The 25-year-old played the title role in “Billy Elliott: The Musical” from 2008 to 2010.

