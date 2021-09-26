Watch
Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs

This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 26, 2021
NEW YORK — The Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic.

Now it's time for the Tony Awards, celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater.

Audra McDonald will hand out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosts a "Broadway's Back!" celebration for the second half, including the awarding of the top three trophies.

The sobering musical "Jagged Little Pill," which plumbs Alanis Morissette's 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiraling out of control, goes into the night with a leading 15 Tony nominations.

