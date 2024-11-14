Tyler Childers and special guests coming to Kroger Field in April 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star and Kentucky native Tyler Childers is coming to Lexington to perform "On The Road" at Kroger Field on April 19, 2025.

According to a release, the concert will feature special guest Hayes Carll and opening acts S.B. Goodman and Wynonna Judd.

Pre-sale registration is from Nov. 14 at noon through Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m., and pre-sale through Ticketmaster will begin on Nov. 19 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Public sales will start at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 22, and parking information is expected to be released in early 2025.

According to a release, tickets are mobile-only and restricted from being transferred.

For more information, go to Tyler Childers Official Online Store.