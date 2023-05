LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is performing live Wednesday, June 14 at Lexington Opera House.

Special guests Shane Profitt and Kylie Morgan will join Hubbard.

Pre-buy tickets are available until 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

More information is available at lexingtonoperahouse.com.