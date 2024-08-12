Walt Disney World is entering its villain era with largest land expansion in park history

Walt Disney World is entering its villain era.

Disney announced a new villain-themed section will be added to its Magic Kingdom park in Florida as part of its largest land expansion ever.

Walt Disney World will also “reimagine” a section of its Frontierland with two new attractions themed after its “Cars” franchise films, the company said.

RELATED STORY | 45% of parents go into debt to take children to Disney parks, survey finds

Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro unveiled the slate of projects and new attractions at the company’s D23 Ultimate Fan Event showcase in Anaheim, California over the weekend.

Walt Disney World / CNN Concept for Walt Disney World's new villain section of the amusement park.

In addition to the expansion of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the Animal Kingdom park will also be adding more attractions based on the film “Encanto” and the Indiana Jones franchise.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios park will be adding a “Monsters, Inc.” themed area that will include the company’s first suspended roller coaster.

Meanwhile, at Disneyland in California, there will be new Marvel and Avatar-themed attractions added.

On the film side, Disney unveiled teaser trailers for “Moana 2,” “Toy Story 5,” “Agatha All Along,” “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” “Ironheart” and the live-action versions of “Snow White” and “Lilo and Stitch.”

It was also revealed at the event that a third “Incredibles” movie is in the works, as well as a new “Tron” movie and a spinoff from “Inside Out” called “Win or Lose.” And there’s an official name for the third “Avatar” movie: “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

RELATED STORY | Disney its raising prices for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Here's when they'll go into effect