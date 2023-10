LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wanda Sykes announced that her Please & Thank You tour is coming to the Lexington Opera House on June 13, 2024.

Tickets will go on presale on October 26 at 10:00 a.m., and general sale will start on October 27 at 10:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com or wandasykes.com