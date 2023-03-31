Watch Now
WWE Friday Night Smackdown coming to Rupp Arena in June

Rupp Arena
Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — WWE® Friday Night Smackdown will be live at Rupp Arena at 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 16.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7.

More information at www.rupparena.com.

