Fall weather turns destructive

JESSAMINE CO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fall may have started nearly a month ago, but the weather is finally starting to feel like it.

The wind gusts that came with today’s cooler temperatures left damage to one Jessamine County neighborhood, right behind the Nicholasville Bypass.

"It's very 50/50. You can come out one day and it's 75 degrees out here. We were just at the pumpkin patch yesterday burning up, and then you come out today and it's just a mess," said Malina Jones.

The mess Jones is talking about? Her neighbor's tree that split. Her husband saw the whole thing happen just before noon.

"When he opened the door and I could hear all the wind like gushing through the hallway into the house. And I heard him go, ‘oh, crap,’ and then that's when me and the baby came out and the tree was down," Jones said.

"It was completely blocking the road," she said. "It wasn't even raining at the moment. It was just the wind," she added.

This burst of wind was an isolated incident. Sixty-mile-an-hour gusts would be strong enough to cause this damage, though the Kentucky Mesonet says central Kentucky was seeing gusts of wind between 35 and 45 miles per hour today.

"When it hits this close to home, it makes you scared sometimes, you know. What happens when the next time the rest of that tree falls and comes over on our house and theirs, and then what are we going to do?" Jones said.

A neighbor living on the street behind her had the siding of their house damaged, while others had their backyard fences ripped apart.

"This is probably one of about three major things that have happened right here within this part of the block anyway, like this area, in the last eight years," Jones said.

And with five kids to look after, like little Ketsy, Jones says there's only one thing she can do during weather like this.

"We're just gonna stay inside," she said. "(This weather) can make it hectic on everyday life," Jones said.