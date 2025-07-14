Family's heartbreaking loss at Richmond Road Baptist Church: Daughter reflects on final moments with her mom

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family members of the victims from the recent tragic shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church gathered today, still grappling with shock and grief. They are mourning the loss of their mother and sister, while also caring for their father and brother-in-law, who remain hospitalized following the incident.

The shooting unfolded quickly on Sunday when Lexington police reported that 72-year-old Beverly Gumm and 34-year-old Christina Combs were shot and killed by 47-year-old Guy House. Beverly was the wife of Pastor Jerry Gumm, who was also shot multiple times in the chest and face. His daughters shared that he is currently in the ICU in critical condition.

Randy Combs, Christina's husband, suffered injuries in the shooting but, according to family, is alert and still in the hospital.

As the family rallies around their loved ones, Angel Rutherford, who shared three children with house, spoke about her own children struggling to comprehend the situation.

"My kids are traumatized; they are kind of in shock because no one expects something like this to happen. You just don't think in a million years it can happen to you or your family," she said.

Daughter Star Rutherford shared the last moments she spent with from her mother, "She got shot and, uh, she was like, 'God, please help me,' and she told me she loved me, and that was it."

Star, along with her sister Christina and their mother Beverly, were preparing lunch when they noticed House pulling into the parking lot. Rachael Barnes, another sister, spoke about the moments leading up to the tragedy.

"Guy pulls up; Mom said, 'Who's that?' Christina says, 'I think that is Guy House. Let me see what he wants.' She comes out, and Guy House shoots her," she said.

After shooting Christina, House forced his way into the basement, where he demanded to know Angel's whereabouts.

"He yanked the door open. He has his gun, and he's like, 'Where's Angel?' and she's like, 'Guy, Angel is not here,' and he's like, 'Well, someone has got to die today.' Those were his exact words," explained Rachael.

As chaos erupted, Star held her sister's 7-month-old baby, "I laid her on the ground, and called 911, and I was holding and talking to my mom," Star recalled.

House then proceeded outside and shot Beverly's husband, Pastor Jerry Gumm, along with her son-in-law, Randy Combs.

Star reflected on her mother's integral role within the church community, stating, "My mom was the church. I mean she was the pastor's wife. She did programs to get more visitors in and get people in, and she was always worried about people's salvations and where they were going."

Rachael shared that her sister, Christina, leaves behind five children

"She was very God-fearing. In church every Sunday. All of her kids were here. She was actually going to graduate from nursing school in December," Rachael said.

In the face of unimaginable loss, Rachael urges the community to treasure their loved ones. "Hold your loved ones close because you don't know when it is the last time, and continue to read your Bibles and have faith in God."

