Fani Willis admits to relationship with prosecutor in Trump case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has admitted to having a personal relationship with an outside prosecutor she hired to play a role in overseeing the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump and multiple other co-defendants. The revelation was made in court documents she filed on Friday.

The relationship with Nathan Wade was first made public by Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official charged in the fake electors’ scheme.

He alleged in court documents that Willis was in a "romantic" relationship with Wade, who received over $600,000 as a special prosecutor aiding her office's extensive investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

