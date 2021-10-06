Fanta Jack-O’-Lantern Floats Are A Festive Halloween Treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting in the Halloween spirit can mean creating some fun and spooky sips. For example, you can use orange soda for jack-o’-lantern-inspired drinks that taste like a creamsicle.

Belle of the Kitchen blogger Ashlyn has a recipe for Fanta Jack O’Lantern Floats that she calls “a sweet and spooky twist on a classic.”

The simple drink recipe includes Fanta orange soda, ice cream and cute cups. For the latter, you can decorate any clear beverage container with jack-o’-lantern decals or use disposable cups and draw on your own faces with a permanent marker.

Add in some fun Halloween straws and you’ve got a fizzy orange concoction perfect for all ages.

Jennifer Sikora of Jen Around the World made a Candy Corn Punch using orange Fanta, pineapple juice, whipped topping and orange-colored sugar. And Elisabeth McKnight put a spin on the Fanta Halloween drink using orange soda, white grape juice and orange sherbet for an Easy Halloween Punch. McKnight says if you pour chilled white grape juice carefully on top of the Fanta, you’ll get a slight color layering effect.

Halloween’s favorite vegetable, the candy corn, can be recreated in drink form with High Heels and Grills’ Candy Corn Punch. Bloggers Zach and Sarah made their drink by filling up a glass with crushed ice and slowly pouring layers of Crush orange soda, yellow Gatorade, and lemonade Vitamin Water on top of each other.

Adobe

You might also want to try out a ghoulish green soda float for Halloween. Sugar and Soul’s Rebecca makes her Goosebumps Punch with lemon-lime soda, rainbow sherbet and gummy worms. We bet Mountain Dew and other colorful sherbets would make fun substitutions too. Plus, a variety of other creepy-crawly gummy candies would top off these drinks nicely.

Adobe

For a spooky green cocktail, there’s Witch, Please with vodka, matcha powder, pineapple juice, lime juice and agave syrup. Recipes for Shrunken Head Cider and a Sleepy Hollow Cocktail might be right up your Diagon Alley too.

And for more kid-friendly Halloween mocktails, we’ve got some suggestions for you.

What would be your pick for Oct. 31 sips?

