Fayette County school board approves $880M budget as community continues to question leadership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 70 community members, including students, packed a Fayette County Public Schools board meeting on Wednesday, calling for Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins to be held accountable as the board approved a tentative budget of more than $880 million.

The energy in the room was high, and the applause was not in support of FCPS leadership.

"The budget was a trainwreck," one attendee said.

"There is no rebuilding trust, repairing fences. I work in higher education. I know the games that you play," another community member said. "Money doesn't fall from the sky, it falls out of my pockets."

Interim Chief Financial Officer Kyna Koch continues to uncover financial missteps the district has made going back to 2008, resulting in the district needing a Tax Revenue Anticipation Note.

"Our revenue did not keep up with expenditures that the board approved," Koch said.

The board voted 5-0 to approve borrowing to address the shortfall.

"We are going to borrow $95 million," Koch said.

"It is balanced on one-time money, on the anticipated sale of at least one of the properties," Koch added. "The beginning balance is zero."

Board member Mundy raised concerns about how the district manages its finances.

"We don't think forward, we play whack-a-mole," Mundy said.

The district says it is reducing 120 positions as part of its response to the financial situation, a move officials say will save more than $11 million.

"I really think Dr. Liggins needs to be fired," one attendee said.

"I'm not your political consultant, but look at the people who are speaking at you, as opposed to staring at your screen," another said.

One community member directed a pointed message at Liggins.

"The best decision you made was hiring Kyna Koch, but it should be the last decision you make," the attendee said.