Federal grant provides $13.6 million to replace 8 aging Bath County bridges

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — Along U.S. 60 in Bath County, eight bridges have connected the community for decades, and the wear of carrying so many travelers is apparent.

Bath County EMS Director Gary Bealert grew up driving these roads and said road conditions can make a difference when lives are on the line.

"It can affect our response times, pending on the conditions of the roads," Bealert said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet secured more than $13.6 million in federal funding to help cover the replacement of the 1930s-era bridges. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Competitive Highway Bridge Program.

The total project is estimated to cost $30.88 million, with the remaining funding coming from a mix of traditional transportation federal funding and state dollars.

The construction of all eight bridges, spanning nine miles of U.S. 60, is being bundled into a single project. State officials said this will save Kentucky approximately $26 million and 14 years of construction time.

The new bridges will eliminate weight restrictions that currently limit what vehicles can safely cross. The project will also add guardrail and shoulder enhancements, and provide a safer connection between Owingsville, Morehead, and Rowan County. It will also serve as a reliable parallel detour should a major disruption occur on Interstate Highway 64.

Bealert said Bath County EMS has already mapped out ways around the upcoming roadwork.

"The construction process will affect our response times a little bit, but we have several alternative routes we can take," Bealert said.

Bealert said the construction is a short-term inconvenience, but when it is complete, Bath County will have safer roads, faster emergency response times, and bridges built to last.

"It's good to have them replaced and have better roads to drive on," Bealert said.