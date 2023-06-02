First tropical depression forms as hurricane season gets underway

A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is churning up some heavy rain.

The storm is defying all the normal rules, as there are normally no systems spawned in the northern Gulf, especially at the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30.

But that's exactly what's happening. The National Hurricane Centerreveals the depressionspinning just to the west of Tampa Bay, with sustained winds that have stabilized at 35 miles per hour.

The NHC had predicted it would jump up to a tropical storm, but it hasn’t yet as a high-pressure system is pushing it southward, which is also pretty rare.

It’s expected to make it down to Cuba by Sunday, and by then we will be able to see if it gets stronger or dissipates.

However, that's not all we've got going on in regard to weather.

In the Southwest, all the energy from a pressure system moving in from Mexico is heading toward Texas, and it will intensify Friday afternoon and likely spin up some tornadoes. People in that area should look out for severe weather alerts for large hail and likely tornadoes from Amarillo south through Lubbock, Midland and Odessa, Texas, and all the way to the Rio Grande.

The severe weather threat is expected to dissipate over the weekend, but the rain will linger across most of western Texas and Florida.

