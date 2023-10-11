Floyd Mayweather sending private jet to Israel with supplies

Floyd Mayweather is sending a private jet to Israel to deliver supplies while the nation is under attack by Hamas.

At least 1,200 have been killed by the terrorist group, the Israel Defense Forces said. This includes 22 dead Americans, according to the U.S. State Department.

"Air Mayweather" will be stocked with supplies — with everything from food and water to bulletproof vests — to help support Israeli soldiers and civilians, according to TMZ.

The private plane will be flown by Mayweather's pilots AJ Ramey, Chris Javier, and Sam Kniskern, TMZ said.

"I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer," Mayweather wrote in a post on Instagram.

This isn't the first time the undefeated boxer has sent reinforcements in times of tragedy.

Over the summer, Mayweather provided nearly 70 families in Hawaii with flights, hotels, clothing and food after wildfires ripped through West Maui, burning down homes and businesses and killing nearly 100 people, according to Yahoo.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas ramped up after Hamas executed a surprise attack on the Jewish nation early Saturday morning. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against the militant group.

