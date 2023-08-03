Former 'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey is dating a woman

Former "Bachelorette" Gabby Windey has found love again, and it's come as a surprise to some fans.

Windey, who co-starred in the show's 19th season with Rachel Recchia, shared her love life update on "The View" Tuesday.

"I always just want to live my truth and my story," Windey said. "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl."

The show's co-host, Sunny Hostin, said she "didn't see that twist coming," and neither did Windey, saying, "I don't think anyone did."

"Of course I was nervous coming here, but it feels like a huge weight lifted just to be able to talk about it publicly," she said on the show.

On her Instagram story after the interview, the Colorado ICU nurse said she wanted to live her life honestly and have followers along for the ride, as she gushed about the new relationship.

"It's been honestly, truly, really the best experience over these last three months," she said on her story.

She followed the announcement with a first look at her girlfriend, writer and comedian Robby Hoffman, on more stories and in a carousel of photos with the caption, "Told you I'm a girls girl!"

Windey first came in the public eye when she competed in season 26 of "The Bachelor," starring Clayton Echard.

She went on to headline her own season of "The Bachelorette," which ended with her engagement to Erich Schwer. This was her last official public relationship, which ended in November.

In March, she was spotted on a date with her "Dancing with the Stars" co-star Alan Bersten, but a source told People Magazine they were both still single at the time. Then, on fellow former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Windey also spoke about a fling with fellow "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Vinny Guadagnino, though she said he was "just a good friend."

But with Hoffman, Windy sees a possible long-term partner.

"I could see the future, kind of, for once, and it just felt so right," she said. "Obviously it's about sexuality, but it's also the person I met. She is so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved, like, a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows."

