This Giant Cupcake Yard Sprinkler Is $40 At Sam’s Club

Summer is nearly here and that means it’s time to start thinking how you’ll be keeping cool once the weather really heats up. If you don’t have a pool or lake nearby, one of the best ways to cool down is by picking up a sprinkler that’s big enough for adults and kids and can be used by multiple people at once.

This Bigmouth Inflatable Giant Cupcake Yard Sprinkler from Sam’s Club stands 6 feet tall and is just $40, which is obviously much cheaper than a pool or even taking a trip to the lake (thanks to currently high gas prices!). The sprinkler has a 360-degree spinning sprayer on the top and three soak zones (one on top, two on the sides), so it can be used by multiple people at once. It’s perfect for everyday use by your family or at an outdoor party.

The sprinkler attaches to a garden hose. It inflates and deflates quickly, so it can be put away when you need space on the lawn for other activities.

Not into giant cupcakes? No problem. How about a massive llama?! This BigMouth Inflatable 3-Sprinkler Giant Llama from Sam’s Club is $34 and also stands 6 feet tall, so it is also big enough for adults and kids.

The llama sprinkler attaches to a standard garden hose, has three super spray zones and anchors to the ground. It inflates and deflates easily, so after the sun goes down, you can store it away until the next hot summer day.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can find some giant sprinklers on Amazon, like this Bigmouth 6-foot-tall dinosaur for $60 and this GoFloats 5-foot-tall fire hydrant for $45.

You’ll also find a Jasonwell giant unicorn sprinkler that comes in two different sizes: a large that measures a little over 5 feet tall or an XXXL size that is almost 7 feet tall. Large is priced at $36, while the XXXL is $49. The unicorn sprinkler is easy to use, as you simply inflate it and connect it to any regular-sized garden hose. The sprinkler includes four stakes — one for each foot — so it won’t blow away on a windy day.



What is your favorite way to cool down on a hot summer day?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.