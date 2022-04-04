Turn Deviled Eggs Into A Dip With This ‘giant Deviled Egg’ Recipe

Easter feels like the traditional time of year to whip up and serve some delicious deviled eggs, but they’re such a fan favorite they deserve to shine all year long.

Deviled eggs make for a perfect party snack or light appetizer. They’re incredibly easy to make and use just a few common ingredients you likely already have. They’re also versatile, allowing you to dial up or down the amount of paprika you like, pepper in other spices and herbs, or even customize them to your diet. WW (formerly Weight Watchers) shares their own lightened-up version of a deviled egg on their website. If you’re keto or looking for something lower-carb, Wholesome Yum has a keto-friendly recipe.

Adobe

The fun doesn’t stop there — you can make Cajun-Style Fried Deviled Eggs, Buffalo Fried Deviled Eggs, Bacon Jalapeño Deviled Eggs and even these adorable Hatchling Deviled Eggs.

But until now, we’d never seen this even easier, crowd-friendly twist on the dish: the Giant Deviled Egg.

Creator Colleen of the Souffle Bombay blog calls it a deconstructed deviled-egg-turned-dip made with your leftover eggs. It’s a “fun and tasty centerpiece appetizer that people will be talking about,” she wrote.

Requiring just a few simple ingredients you likely already have on hand, this appetizer comes together quickly. In addition to hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise and dry mustard, Colleen recommends including salt and pepper, paprika and chives.

Find the full recipe to make this easy dip on Souffle Bombay.

Colleen serves her Giant Deviled Egg aside crackers for dipping, but we think there are plenty of options that would complement the dish well — like veggies, pita slices or pretzel thins.

We’re eyeing this fun and easy appetizer for our upcoming gatherings from an Easter meal to Mother’s Day brunch, graduation parties, Fourth of July spreads and beyond!

What do you think of this creative twist on a deviled egg?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.