GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from House Freedom Caucus

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was voted out of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus last month, according to Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland.

Rep. Harris told Politico, the outlet that first reported the news, that it was the first time the group had ever formally removed a member. Rep Harris labeled it as an "appropriate action."

Rep. Harris serves as a board member for the Freedom Caucus.

While it wasn't clear how he himself voted, he said he believes Rep. Greene is now formally out of the group, saying "As far as I know, that is the way it is."

Rep. Harris told CNN, "A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," confirming the vote happened just before the House went to recess.

A chair and spokesperson for the caucus, Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, said he had previously been against removing members of the group of about 35 House Republicans.

The office for Rep. Greene has declined to comment on the matter. Lawmakers had signaled their willingness to try and come to an agreement on differences with Rep. Greene, but those efforts do not appear to have been successful.

Rep. Greene, known for her confrontational style, recently called Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert "a little b****" while on the floor of the House amid infighting over competing measures to impeach President Joe Biden.

As The Hill reported, while Greene has had friction with lawmakers on both sides, her removal also comes after she wasn't able to come to an agreement with many of her Congressional colleagues in support of the debt deal House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent weeks negotiating with President Biden.

