Governor Beshear declares a state of emergency ahead of winter storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of this week’s winter storms. The storms are expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and severe temperatures. There is the potential for ice and snow in many parts of the state.

Storms have the potential to impact roadways and disrupt utility systems. The governor’s state of emergency would allow for state resources like Kentucky Emergency Management to help protect communities that could be impacted.

Beshear shares, “We continue to ask Kentuckians to stay weather-aware as snow accumulation and below-freezing temperatures continue to sweep through the commonwealth,” he’s urging people to continue checking GoKY.KY.gov regularly before traveling and for more updates.

