Summer COVID-19 surge being dominated by two new variants

The summer season in the United States has brought a new surge in COVID-19, and federal health officials says two new variants are responsible for about 50% of all new cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID variant KP.3

still appears to be the dominant variant, according to data sets. However, the agency said variant KP.3.1.1 is now also making up a significant portion of other new infections.

According to the CDC's Nowcast tracker, tests of infected patients over a two-week period earlier this month found that over 50% of new cases can be contributed to the new variants, with KP.3 making up 32.9% of infections and KP.3.1.1 making up 17.7% of infections.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America reported that three SARS-CoV-2 Omnicron variants also still have a "high prevalence" in the U.S. this summer, with one variant even reaching the White House.

Days before dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID and was forced to isolate at his Delaware vacation home. The president's doctor later revealed that he had contracted the virus' KP.2.3 variant.

This summer, the CDC estimates that infections are growing or likely growing in 39 states. While the agency no longer keeps track of the number of coronavirus cases, its latest data is based on emergency department visits and wastewater testing in each state.