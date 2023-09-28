Heinz to sell 'Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch' condiment for Swifties

Heinz can’t shake it off and is now looking to capitalize on Taylor Swift’s latest romance news.

As we all know, Swift attended Travis Kelce's NFL game on Sunday and sat with his mother, Donna, in a suite.

In that suite, Swift was photographed with a woman and a child, likely members of Kelce’s family. The picture took the internet by storm when a Swift fan account pointed out Swift's plate had chicken tenders, accompanied by ketchup and a dip that was "seemingly ranch."

Not long after, Hidden Valley Ranch joined the fun, reposting the photo with the caption, "seemingly us.”

So of course, Heinz couldn’t stay far behind, and now the ketchup maker is showcasing a limited edition "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" bottled condiment.

The sauce itself isn't new. Heinz introduced "Kranch" sauce back in 2019. But Swift's version boasts a custom label, adding a playful twist.

Heinz says it is producing about 100 bottles of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce "soon." The company also told CNN that the public will have a shot at getting their hands on one by keeping an eye on Heinz's Instagram account.

Just to clarify, neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed their relationship status, in case you were wondering. But TMZ reported Wednesday that the couple was seen together at a bar following Sunday’s game, and Swift had her arm draped around Kelce.

