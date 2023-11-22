Here are some tips you need to know for Thanksgiving food safety

To make sure that holiday meal doesn't make you sick, the USDA and CDC have some tips you should pay attention to in the kitchen.

Before you start cooking: Don't just leave that bird out for thawing. There are three safe ways to thaw: in the fridge, the microwave or in cold water. That's it.

If you're stuffing your bird: Don't do it the day before. Bacteria can multiply in the stuffing and cause foodborne illness when a stuffed bird is refrigerated.

Keep it separated: Make sure you're keeping raw meats, like your turkey or roast, separate from any veggies or other ingredients when you're prepping. And remember, cutting boards and knives can cross-contaminate if there's bacteria.

Check those temps: When you cook poultry, use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature to make sure it's cooked to a safe 165°F.

And how about after the meal?

Before you "chill," chill those leftovers: We all love leftovers, but no one likes opening the fridge to some questionable fuzz on the green bean casserole. Don't leave food out — perishables should go in the fridge after two hours out.

Make sure they're getting stored in shallow containers too. After four days, that leftover food should be tossed or frozen. If they're well sealed, they should last in the freezer for up to four months.

SEE MORE: It might be time to thaw your Thanksgiving turkey

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com