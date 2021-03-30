Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is now a mother of three. The 33-year-old actress welcomed her third child and second daughter, Mae James Bair, on March 24 with an at-home water birth.

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” Duff captioned an Instagram photo, which was taken by birth photographer and doula Lauren Guilford.

Pictured with Duff are her husband, musician Matthew Koma (real name Matthew Bair), Duff’s son from her first marriage, 9-year-old Luca, and Koma and Duff’s 2-year-old daughter, Banks. Banks also got to be in the birthing tub with her mom when Mae was born.

You can see Houston Style Magazine’s reshare of the photo below.

Prior to this more formal social media announcement, Duff shared a photo of Banks soaking in a bathtub that read, “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that!”

Duff announced her third pregnancy via Instagram on Oct. 24, 2020, with a GIF showing Koma rubbing her belly and the caption, “We are growing!!! Mostly me …”

Koma shared the same video on Instagram but captioned his, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.” The couple decided to not find out the sex of their third child until he or she was born.

Duff and Koma got hitched in December 2019, with daughter Banks being carried down the aisle with her mom and son Luca at the altar with Koma.

The couple can be seen here at a January 2019 event, the Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty.

AP

During her third pregnancy, Duff has continued to promote her Happy Little Campers line of diapers, wipes and feminine products, as seen below. She also finished filming the seventh and final season of the TV show “Younger.”

She’s done other pregnancy-related sponsored content online too, like the prenatal gummies seen below. This image also gave us a peek at her adorable baby bump.

Getting through the third trimester with @gardenofliferaw’s mykind Organics Prenatal Multi Gummies! Made with whole fruits and none of the bad stuff, I know me and my baby are getting the best nutrients. #golpartner pic.twitter.com/4bXLVzOBg1 — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) February 18, 2021

Congratulations to Duff and Koma on their new bundle of joy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.