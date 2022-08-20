Hindman Elementary scrambles to regroup before semester

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) - Schools in Knott County are less than a month away from the first day, but some buildings are still damaged after flood waters battered the area.

"It's a huge hit because we were ready for the start of a normal school year," said Hindman Elementary principal Brandi Sims.

One month before school is set to start on September 19th, all classrooms are empty and the few valuables that could be saved pack the auditorium stage.

"It's just hard to see," said Sims.

Sims said recovery and clean up has been steady.

But the school still needs almost everything before the first day.

"Several school districts across the state have contacted us to make several donations of furniture and school supplies. even technology," she said.

But even with the generosity, Sims said they won't have a true idea of everything they need until after the first bell.

As recovery continues, Sims said it could be another year before the school is fully restored.