1 man in critical condition after water rescue in Lake Fontaine

LEX18 News
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was left in critical condition following a water rescue on Lake Fontaine Saturday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Lexington Fire says one man was reported fishing and was found in the water by a friend around 7:44 p.m. on Saturday.

One crew was on scene, the man was out of the water prior to arrival, and crews immediately transported him to a local hospital.

Lexington fire says he is in critical condition. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you once we learn more.

