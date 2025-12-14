Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 adults injured after crash on New Circle Road's outer loop

Three people injured after crash on outer loop of New Circle Road in Lexington
Three people injured after crash on outer loop of New Circle Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Three adults were transported to the hospital for injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on New Circle Road in Lexington on Saturday evening.

Lexington Police told LEX18 that they responded to the outer loop of New Circle Road near Alumni Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for an injury collision involving four to five vehicles.

Police say three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outer loop was closed for 50 minutes, but has since reopened to traffic.

No criminal charges are expected in connection with the crash.

