3 adults injured after crash on New Circle Road's outer loop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Three adults were transported to the hospital for injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on New Circle Road in Lexington on Saturday evening.

Lexington Police told LEX18 that they responded to the outer loop of New Circle Road near Alumni Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for an injury collision involving four to five vehicles.

Police say three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outer loop was closed for 50 minutes, but has since reopened to traffic.

No criminal charges are expected in connection with the crash.