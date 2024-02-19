Watch Now
A Scott County woman is dead after a crash last night in Georgetown

Posted at 9:03 PM, Feb 18, 2024
One woman is dead following a pedestrian incident in Scott County Saturday evening. Kentucky State Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Lusby Path around 11:50.

KSP says a man driving a 2016 Ford Edge hit 48-year-old Crystal Aguilar, of Scott County, who was trying to cross McClelland Circle.

Scott County EMS took Lopez to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Later, KSP says that Lopez was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

