Bars set to reopen during next phase of "Healthy at Work"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More restrictions are being lifted in Kentucky starting on Monday.

The next phase of Healthy at Work includes allowing groups up to 50 people and bars to reopen.

It's been more than three months since watering holes across the Bluegrass shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The oldest bar in Lexington has had to get pretty creative the past few months just to stay afloat.

"Chevy Chase Inn has been around for 86 years. Chevy Chase In-and-Out has been around for 103 days. It took 103 days to keep Lexington's oldest bar in business," said owner and bartender Keith Heathcoat.

In order to stay in-business, Heathcoat they had to transform this bar into a makeshift liquor store, selling off their inventory.

Because of that decision, come Wednesday, July 1, they will be able to reopen.

"Thankfully it has gotten us through. We are really negative in our bank account but we have gotten close enough that we are going to be able to make it. We didn't this bar was going to make it,

but we are going to make it to opening day," said Heathcoat.

Bars are officially able to reopen on June 29, but Heathcoat says he decided to wait until Wednesday to open just to make sure they are doing everything as safely as possible

"We are so excited to actually be able to open our bar again and run it the way it's supposed to be. So on July 1, we are opening up at 2:00 and we are going to celebrate the fact that we are able to do this. But we are going to do it right. Socially distanced. We are going to do everything the government has asked and we are going to have fun while doing it, but we are going to do it the right way," said Heathcoat.

The right way means several new changes. There will be disposable cups, limited capacity, and groups will be spread out.

So while things may be different, after over 100 days of being closed, the changes are worth it.