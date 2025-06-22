Benefit concert held in London to raise money for tornado victims

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Music blared throughout Laurel County on Saturday as a benefit concert, London Strong, was held to help raise money for tornado victims.

It's been a month since an EF-4 tornado ripped through London, leaving behind unforgettable destruction.

On Saturday, a London Strong Benefit Concert in London was held to help raise funds for tornado victims. Seven performers played at the top of each hour from 2-8:30 p.m.

Delicious food and snazzy shirts were sold where all proceeds went towards United Way to support tornado victims.

"You need to spend money, you need to help people. Our whole town had got affected. I had family in the whole area, their house got affected. It's mainly just to raise money," explains Aaliyh Walker whose family was affected by the tornado. "I hope that they know in their heart that everybody out here today is for them I mean they're doing everything. Even if they're not out there, in the field, picking up things. Helping houses."

Walker lives in London and her family, The Creekers, is one of the performers at the benefit.

Her grandfather's house was one of the homes damaged after a tree fell on it. "My grandfather. The house he was staying at- staying in. The trees fell on the top. And it looked like it would be okay, like minor fixes. But it tore down the structure, so they're just gonna have to completely take it down."

Walker's grandfather is now staying in a camper while helping out others affected.

"Even though this has happened, he I mean he stayed strong. He's out there with his tractor every- he works up in Richmond. He comes straight home, he's out there on his tractor, his lawn mower," Walker admits. "He's taking down trees for people, picking up trees for other people."

Above all, Walker says London's strength is unlike any other.

"No matter what you're going through there's always gonna be somebody there for you. It's a community, that's what London is. It's a town of love and hope and you're not alone," said Walker.

