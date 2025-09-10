Body cam video shows KSP trooper using alleged excessive force during traffic stop

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Newly released body camera and dashcam video from a June traffic stop in Boyle County shows a routine speeding stop escalating into what an attorney alleges was excessive use of force by a Kentucky State Police trooper.

The footage shows 32-year-old Devin Langsdorf being ordered to the ground by Trooper Seth Owens – before being leg-swept, kneed, and punched, all while his 3-year-old daughter sat in the back seat of his vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, Langsdorf was pulled over on June 6 along U.S. 150 for allegedly driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone. The citation claims he became agitated, lacked proof of insurance, and refused to exit his vehicle.

But Danville attorney Ephraim Helton, who represents Langsdorf, says the charges were overblown — pointing out that discovery in the case confirmed his client did have valid insurance and registration that day.

"They had literally thrown the book at him," Helton said. "One, he had insurance — he should have never been charged with that. Two, he had current registration, and interestingly, the officer even wrote it on the citation."

In bodycam footage, Trooper Owens can be heard ordering Langsdorf to the ground. Langsdorf responds, “I’m not getting on the ground,” before Owens appears to leg whip him down. As the struggle continues, Owens knees and punches Langsdorf, who says he cannot get his hand behind his back due to pain.

"Maybe it was reluctant, but he gets out of the vehicle — then he’s leg whipped. Why do you do that when someone is already out of the vehicle?" Helton asked. Owens is also heard warning that if necessary, cabinet officials would remove Langsdorf’s daughter from the car.

Helton says the altercation left Langsdorf with a torn rib cartilage, a torn bursa sac in his right shoulder, and rotator cuff tears. He is currently undergoing physical therapy and may need surgery.

"Trooper Owens needs to be placed on administrative leave immediately," Helton said. "If you can’t control your temper during a traffic stop, think how you’d react in a truly hostile situation. That is scary."Langsdorf was charged with speeding, reckless driving, failure to show proof of insurance, endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. His attorney disputes the validity of several of those charges.

LEX 18 has reached out to Kentucky State Police for comment and has not yet received a response.

Langsdorf has a trial hearing scheduled for April 17, 2026.