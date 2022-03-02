Buffalo Trace named 'Distiller of the Year' by Whiskey Magazine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A taste from the Bluegrass is getting high praise.

Whiskey Magazine has named Buffalo Trace Distillery the 2022 Distiller of the Year. The magazine gave the distillery the award on February 8th.

“Our focus has always been on producing the very best whiskeys at every step of the process. Being named Distiller of the Year is a great honor, and tells us we are doing something right,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “We are making huge investments so we can continue increasing our bourbon production while maintaining our uncompromising standards for quality.”

The magazine also gave seven other awards for Buffalo Trace's whiskey. They included:

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey

W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller 12 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Buffalo Trace is also undergoing a $1.2 billion expansion to make more whiskey. The expansion includes creating a second, duplicate stillhouse which will allow Buffalo Trace to double its whiskey production. New warehouses are being constructed at a rate of one every four months on the Distillery’s adjacent farm property. Each will hold 58,800 barrels.

The distillery will compete globally in London and the winner will be announced on March 24th. For more information, check out World Whiskies Awards website.